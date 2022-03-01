ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 185,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.