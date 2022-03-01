Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,061,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

