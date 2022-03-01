Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
