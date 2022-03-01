Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

