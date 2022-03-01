Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.20.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $178.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

