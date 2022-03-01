AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

