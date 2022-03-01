Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.51) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.61).

ATYM opened at GBX 428 ($5.74) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($6.04).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

