Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

ATRA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 11,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

