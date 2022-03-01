Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%.
NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.
In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
