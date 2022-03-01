Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

ATER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,218. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

