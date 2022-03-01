Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ATER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.99 on Friday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

