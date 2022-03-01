Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 27,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
