Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

