Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 115,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,687. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 158.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

