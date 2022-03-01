Atreca (BCEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Atreca to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Atreca alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.