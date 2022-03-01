Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.