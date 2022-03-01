Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -86.91%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

