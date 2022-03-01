Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.08 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ResMed by 901.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $246.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $259.85. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

