Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

