Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEP. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $5,499,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.