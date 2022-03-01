Atria Investments LLC Purchases 27,093 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 324,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 321,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 265,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

CS stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.