Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

BK opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

