Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. Audacy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audacy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Audacy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

