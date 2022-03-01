Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

