Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

