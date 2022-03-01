Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JG stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

