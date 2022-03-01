Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $119.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Autohome by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

