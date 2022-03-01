Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATNNF remained flat at $$165.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. Autoneum has a one year low of $165.87 and a one year high of $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.