AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.51 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $49.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,813.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,979.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,829.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,145.16 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

