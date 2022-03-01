Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 12.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $36,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,061. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

