AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.82 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 190.40 ($2.55). Approximately 664,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 736,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £965.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.91.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,176.57).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

