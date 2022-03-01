B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for LifeMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

