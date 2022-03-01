B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.