BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($8.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.64) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645.67 ($8.66).

LON:BA opened at GBX 719.60 ($9.66) on Monday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 570.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

