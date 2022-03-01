Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 210.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 13.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at $420,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

