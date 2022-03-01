Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $82,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

