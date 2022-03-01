Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 128,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,890,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,752. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

