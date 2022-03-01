Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $73,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

