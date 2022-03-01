Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.92 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

