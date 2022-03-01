Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

