Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 778,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
