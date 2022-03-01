Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.05

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 11579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

