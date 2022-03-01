Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 1,516,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

