Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $201,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

