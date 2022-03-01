Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $170,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.