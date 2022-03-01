Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $165.04 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,917,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $165,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CSGP stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.