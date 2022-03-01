Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 221,504 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $193,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 10.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CACI International by 38.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.12. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

