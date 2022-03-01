Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Critical Analysis

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Princeton and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A OMRON N/A N/A N/A

35.6% of Bank of Princeton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Princeton and OMRON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Princeton 0 1 2 0 2.67 OMRON 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Bank of Princeton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Princeton is more favorable than OMRON.

Dividends

Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bank of Princeton pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Princeton and OMRON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Princeton $73.94 million 2.72 $22.31 million $3.30 9.03 OMRON $6.24 billion 2.24 $689.03 million N/A N/A

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Princeton.

Summary

Bank of Princeton beats OMRON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded by Stephen Distler and Ross Wishnick on March 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

