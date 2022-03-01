Barclays Cuts Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Price Target to €15.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.22) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

