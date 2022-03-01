Barclays Cuts International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 210

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

