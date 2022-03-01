Barclays Increases Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 2,935

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

